FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,432 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.09 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.