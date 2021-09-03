FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

