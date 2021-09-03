FDx Advisors Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BWA stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

