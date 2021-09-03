FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $382.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.93. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

