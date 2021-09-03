FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.