Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.18

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 68296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

