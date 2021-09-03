Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $126.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,116. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53.

