Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,749,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $126.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $126.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44.

