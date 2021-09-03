Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 348 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 705,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,791,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

