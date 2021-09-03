Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 432.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,790.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

REGN opened at $675.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

