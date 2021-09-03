Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

