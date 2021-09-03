Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $969,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $113.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

