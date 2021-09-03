Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.85 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $459.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $459.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.85 and its 200 day moving average is $343.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

