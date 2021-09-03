Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,446 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

