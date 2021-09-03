Financial Contrast: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Save Foods and Marrone Bio Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Marrone Bio Innovations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 225.00%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Save Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and Marrone Bio Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 99.08 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Marrone Bio Innovations $38.37 million 4.59 -$20.17 million ($0.12) -8.33

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Marrone Bio Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A Marrone Bio Innovations -41.23% -53.18% -20.36%

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

