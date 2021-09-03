Financial Contrast: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yunji and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yunji
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|EVgo
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Yunji and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yunji
|$847.55 million
|0.21
|-$22.43 million
|($0.03)
|-27.47
|EVgo
|N/A
|N/A
|-$14.30 million
|N/A
|N/A
EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.
Profitability
This table compares Yunji and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yunji
|-2.95%
|-4.26%
|-2.24%
|EVgo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.1% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
EVgo beats Yunji on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
About EVgo
EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
