Financial Contrast: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yunji and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50

EVgo has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.23%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Yunji.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.21 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -27.47 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.26% -2.24% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVgo beats Yunji on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

