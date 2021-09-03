FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

FEYE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $426,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,090. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FireEye by 40.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,793 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 260,786 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 46.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 184,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

