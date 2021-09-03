First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,709. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

