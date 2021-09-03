First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank in the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.