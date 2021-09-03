First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in First Community by 430.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 2,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

