First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $46.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 40,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $528.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 1,449.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

