First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 2,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40.

FFWM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

