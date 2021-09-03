First Long Island Investors LLC Buys 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.25. 762,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

