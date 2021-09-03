First Long Island Investors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.