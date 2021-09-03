First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 12,197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,692. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

