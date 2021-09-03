First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.85.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $666.59. 1,639,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

