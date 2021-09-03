First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 154.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $742.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

