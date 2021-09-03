First National Trust Co Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

