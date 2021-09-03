First National Trust Co Raises Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

