First National Trust Co Sells 1,433 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

