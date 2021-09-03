First National Trust Co Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

