First National Trust Co Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

