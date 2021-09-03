First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.