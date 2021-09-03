First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter.
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.