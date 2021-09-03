First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Increased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 4.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

