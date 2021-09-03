First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $335,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter.

