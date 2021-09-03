First Trust Natural Gas ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,547 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 218 put options.

Shares of FCG remained flat at $$14.52 during trading hours on Friday. 285,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,322. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.