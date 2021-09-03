First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.04. 133,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 368,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,043,000 after purchasing an additional 252,031 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 134,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,211 shares in the last quarter.

