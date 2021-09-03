First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUNC. TheStreet raised First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

FUNC opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. First United has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,277 shares of company stock valued at $131,377. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.