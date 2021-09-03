FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LON FGP opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.58. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders acquired a total of 75,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,114 in the last quarter.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

