Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.99 million.Five Below also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded down $28.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.94. 5,289,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. Five Below has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

