FJ Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ FISV remained flat at $$115.83 on Friday. 22,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

