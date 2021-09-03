FJ Capital Management LLC Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 94.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares accounts for about 2.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern First Bancshares worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SFST stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 19,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

