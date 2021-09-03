FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,400 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. TowneBank comprises about 1.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.99. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

