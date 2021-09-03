FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

