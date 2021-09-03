Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research analysts have commented on FBC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.