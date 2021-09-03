Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

