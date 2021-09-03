FLIP Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $845,898.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00789960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046863 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

