Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

FLR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 997,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,907. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

