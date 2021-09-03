Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.
FLR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 997,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,907. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
