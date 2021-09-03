Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 6th

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

