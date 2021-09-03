Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $134,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $313.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

